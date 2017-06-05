Search form

Drunk hack’s airport run ends with paying up

A drunk taxi driver faced the wrath of not only the cops, but a pack of capital competitors after he fled the scene of a collision in Choam Chao commune on Saturday.

Police said that after rear-ending an SUV, the cabbie cruised away, followed by his victim and eventually coming to a stop in front of the airport.

When nearby drivers were called to intervene, they held the drunk until authorities arrived to make sure he paid compensation to the victims for the damage he caused.

Koh Santepheap

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
