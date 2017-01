Drunk man overreacts, lights up shophouse

Alcohol and anger fuelled an arson attempt on Thursday in Kratie, after the owners of a shophouse refused to sell a wasted man more wine.

It was past midnight when the inebriate began insistently knocking on his neighbour’s door. With no response forthcoming, the rogue instead gathered some wood, laid it against the house and lit it on fire.

Luckily, the prospective victims smelled smoke and managed to fend off the flames, while the firebug was taken in by authorities.

KOH SANTEPHEAP