Drunk man’s joyful ride spells trouble

A mechanic apparently chose the wrong hour for a joyride when he was arrested on Saturday night in Oddar Meanchey’s Chongkal district for waking up his neighbours.

Police said the man was drunk and driving his motorbike around, shifting gears loudly and annoying villagers, who ultimately called in a complaint.

After being taken in and questioned, the man was let off after signing a contract promising not to raise so much of a ruckus again.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY