Drunk takes tuk-tuk out of commission

Hindsight wasn’t exactly 20/20 for a village chief who drunkenly backed his car into a tuk-tuk on Wednesday night in Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.

After leaving a beer garden, the chief got into his car and reversed into the tuk-tuk, overturning it.

A quarrel between the driver and the chief started and when police arrived they gave the two an ultimatum: negotiate compensation or go to the station.

The chief agreed to pay and police closed the case.

KOH SANTEPHEAP