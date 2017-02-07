Drunkard hung out to dry after laundry fracas

A drunk and disorderly man in the capital’s Sen Sok district exhibited no hang-ups about destroying his neighbour’s clothesline on Sunday.

The offending clothesline had apparently been blocking the way in front of the man’s house for some time.

After gathering some liquid courage, the man aired his grievances about the laundry rack, knocked it down and threatened to start a fight.

Authorities brought the two rival neighbours to the station, making them promise not to air their dirty laundry in public any more.

KOH SANTEPHEAP