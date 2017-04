Drunken damsels left stranded on road barrier

Two tipsy women ended up in a tippy position when their car jumped the median in the capital’s Chamkarmon district on Tuesday.

Both ladies were drunk and driving fast when the driver spun the wheel and slammed into the divider.

Immobile atop the barrier, police came to impound the car and the woozy women were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

nokorwat