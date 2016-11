Drunken malingerer is no match for matriach

A woman finally lost patience with her unruly son-in-law yesterday in Pursat, calling in police intervention after the deadbeat destroyed property for the umpteenth time.

According to the flustered family, the 39-year-old would often return home in a drunken rage, hurling insults at his wife’s parents and destroying household items like the family television.

Fed up with his frightening antics, the matriarch made a call to local cops, who cuffed the incorrigible lout.

Nokorwat