Drunken monk disrobed for disastrous dancing

Debauchery led to defrocking for a monk who was arrested for drinking beer, dancing and singing in Takeo’s Prey Kabbas district on Monday.

Police said the 29-year-old monk, who lives in Phnom Penh, was visiting a woman in the area and was spotted having a little too much fun by shocked locals, who dropped the dime on the saffron-robed lothario.

After consulting monk leaders, the police defrocked the deviant before “educating” and releasing him.

NOKORWAT