Drunk’s distraction leads to loss of moto

A 28-year-old can only curse his own thirst after his motorbike was stolen when he got drunk and forgot to lock his door in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Monday.

Police say the wino went out with friends, and when he returned home, failed to lock up, awaking later to find his moto was gone. The hangover, though, didn’t stop him from filing a complaint to police.

NOKORWAT