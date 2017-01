Duo are thick as thieves, until one gets caught up

A young woman of a deeply trusting nature was fortunate not to be robbed yesterday, after leaving two telephones in the front basket of her motorbike.

A pair of muggers mounted on their own moto snatched the phones before fleeing the scene.

A gallant motodop pursued the crooks, however, causing their vehicle to crash in their haste to escape.

One thief escaped on foot while the other was left to take a villager beating on his behalf.

NOKORWAT