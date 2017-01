Duo arrested getting high on own supply

A drug-using duo began the new year on the wrong foot when caught in the wrong place at the wrong time in the capital on Sunday.

The pair found itself in the clutches of a new cop crackdown near the Chbar Ampov market after one man was sent by his mother to deliver merchandise to customers.

After making the drop, his buddy – clearly a bad influence – convinced him to get high on their own supply, leaving them both easy pickings for arrest.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY