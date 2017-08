Early bird gets busted, as trio of dealers learn

Three early bird Kandal province pushers seemed to be the one-stop shop for area meth buyers when they were caught early yesterday with a bevy of supplies.

Spotted by roving cops in Roka Korng I commune, in Muk Kampoul district, the trio were searched and found to be carrying 14 bags of meth – three big and 11 small – and packing drug paraphernalia.

The well-stocked hawkers were sent to the provincial police station for legal action to proceed.

National Police