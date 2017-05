The early burglar gets a trip to the police station

An early morning moto theft was quickly put to bed after police tracked down the culprits yesterday in Phnom Penh’s Svay Pak commune.

When a villager reported his Honda Zoomer X was missing from the front of his home, cops followed the clues to two suspects who had ridden up to the home on a Suzuki and allegedly made off with the scooped scooter.

The duo of dawn-time burglars are being held for questioning while police piece together the specifics.

Rasmei Kampuchea