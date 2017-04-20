Early reservations don’t end well for moto taxi

An advanced booking proved to be one moto taxi driver’s undoing when his set of wheels was stolen at gunpoint by unidentified customers in the capital’s Chamkarmon district on Tuesday.

The driver said he was flagged down by the suspects and given $2.50 to pick them up later near NagaWorld and drive them to a spot by Boeung Keng Kang High School.

But when he arrived to meet them later, the driver found himself looking down the barrel of a gun, and was relieved of his ride by two men.

A complaint was filed, but the perps remained at large yesterday.

KOH SANTEPHEAP