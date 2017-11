Eight drivers hauled in for lecture after zoning out

Despite the nearing Water Festival, cops weren’t bending any rules for a set of eight trucks that were stopped for breaking the city code on Monday.

Hauling fish in a zone roped off for the celebration, the lorries were impounded to Daun Penh district headquarters while their drivers were schooled on the finer points of Phnom Penh zoning.

Koh Santepheap