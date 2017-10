Electrician could take heat over market blaze

The only suspect so far in a massive Preah Vihear province fire is a shoddy set of wires as more than 80 officers were called in to put out the blaze.

Police say the market in the province’s eponymous city went up in flames at night and that no one was sleeping there at the time.

Twelve stores were levelled and investigators are waiting to announce their final conclusions on the case.

ANN