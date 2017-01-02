Search form

Embittered debtor bites the ear that lends her

An angry creditor apparently missed the “beware of debtor” sign when he went looking to collect in Phnom Penh on Friday night. The dodging debtor initially tried to hide, sending her niece to tell the collector she wasn’t home.

But when the creditor decided to confiscate some furniture as payment, the disgruntled debtor emerged doing her best Mike Tyson impersonation, biting into the would-be repo man’s ear.

The pair has since gone to local police to mediate a less violent solution.

