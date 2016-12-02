Emergency responder requires treatment

An ambulance en route to answering an emergency call in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district was assaulted by a passing motorist whose ego was hurt by being overtaken.

As the ambulance driver neared his destination, a motorcycle driver stopped next to the vehicle, pulled out the driver, punched him and stole his necklace as well.

While the motorcyclist fled the scene, the driver was taken by the police to file a complaint. Here’s hoping the patient eventually received medical attention.

Koh Santepheap