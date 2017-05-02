Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Empty tank gets better of would-be moto thief

Empty tank gets better of would-be moto thief

A thief was left pushing a stolen ride when his getaway was cut short by an empty gas tank on Sunday in Kandal’s Prek Takov commune.

Police say the 44-year-old victim carelessly left the keys in his moto when he stopped to buy a beverage, and after returning to find his parking spot empty called on the constabulary to surround the area.

Having run out of fuel, however, the 22-year-old perp was spotted nearby walking the bike, and was promptly picked up and sent to the district authorities.

NATIONAL POLICE

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer New Year games: it’s never too late to try them out

Even though games such as “Fight for the leaf” or “Hide the towel” are traditionally played during the Khmer New Year holidays

Khmer New Year getaway: Ghost Island

One of 23 islands in the sea of Koh Kong, Koh Kmoch (Ghost Island) has a wealth of corals and other sealife visible through its crystal clear water.

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.