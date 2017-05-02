Empty tank gets better of would-be moto thief

A thief was left pushing a stolen ride when his getaway was cut short by an empty gas tank on Sunday in Kandal’s Prek Takov commune.

Police say the 44-year-old victim carelessly left the keys in his moto when he stopped to buy a beverage, and after returning to find his parking spot empty called on the constabulary to surround the area.

Having run out of fuel, however, the 22-year-old perp was spotted nearby walking the bike, and was promptly picked up and sent to the district authorities.

NATIONAL POLICE