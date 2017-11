Encyclopedia Brown jots down ‘drinking’

The case of the missing wad of cash remains unsolved after an officer brought two massage parlour workers in for questioning after his wallet was allegedly emptied.

The capital cop claims he was drinking on Monday night in Por Sen Chey district before visiting a colleague’s business for a massage.

Upon leaving, the policeman said his billfold was short $800 so he brought the pair of masseuses in for interrogation.

Both denied taking the money and were soon released.

Koh Santepheap