To every change, turn, turn, turn on your signal

The situation would have turned out better on Monday had one driver used his turn signal in the capital’s Daun Penh district.

As the automobile was making a turn without its blinker, a motorbike carrying three men couldn’t stop in time and crashed into the side of it.

Police came and sent the wounded riders to the hospital and impounded both vehicles to the station for further action.

cam post