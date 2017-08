Exam monitors return to find their house razed

Exam nightmares are for more than just students, as two Battambang province high school teachers discovered when their house burned down while they were away monitoring tests.

Leaving their Kors Kralor district home to proctor grade-12 assessments, the couple returned to find their house had been turned to ash in an electrical fire.

Firefighters had responded, but it was too late to save anything.

Koh Santepheap