Expat loses car to Monivong median

A Chinese man’s luck took a turn for the worse when he crashed into the divider on Monivong Boulevard while trying to avoid a motorbike in the capital’s Boeung Raing commune on Friday.

Police say the expat missed a collision, but struck the median, damaging his car.

Police confiscated the car for inspection and as compensation for the damaged divider.

NOKORWAT