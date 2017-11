Experience was key for one thief who got away

It was the eldest thief who successfully fled after three youths tried pulling a bag off a foreigner in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district on Sunday.

Police say the victim was walking alone when two boys and a woman veered close and came away with his pack.

Gunning it but wiping out, the 15- and 17-year old were apprehended by bystanders and hauled off for questioning while their 25-year-old partner made off with the satchel.

ANN