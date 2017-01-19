Search form

Eye in the sky bags moto thieves for capital cops

GPS technology helped Phnom Penh police track down a stolen motorbike and take down a pair of thieves on Monday.

A tech-savvy woman had equipped her vehicle with a GPS device prior to being held up at gun point by a couple of goons.

When she reported the robbery, police simply looked up the location before surrounding the house.

Sure enough, the missing moto was right where the locator said it would be, although the element of surprise wasn’t enough to apprehend the escaping suspects.

