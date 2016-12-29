Eying inheritance, son tries to poison mum

Search form

A hard-working mother handed her homicidal son over to police after he attempted to kill her over an inheritance dispute on Monday in Svay Rieng.

The 21-year-old ingrate wanted a portion of his parent’s property, and decided his only option was to poison her.

Luckily, his mistreated mother caught him in the act of pouring pesticide into the household water jug and reported him to officials.

The matricidal miscreant allegedly confessed to the crime and his case has been sent to provincial court.

