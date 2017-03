Failure to use blinker goes bad in blink of eye

Turn signals should never be neglected. This is one lesson a motorist in Svay Rieng province’s capital city learned the hard way on Wednesday when he chose to forgo his blinker and was struck by a van.

Being lazy with his lights, according to police, the rider was clipped by the automobile, which then veered off the road. Minor injuries sent him to the hospital while the van was impounded for possible legal action.

nokorwat