Faithless financier makes poor investment

One Phnom Penh micro-finance staffer dipped into company earnings on Sunday to fund his own investment plan a gambling addiction.

The employee allegedly appropriated a whopping $10,000 to subsidise his questionable enterprise before he was finally cornered and questioned this Wednesday.

Apparently, his new financial plan didn’t pan out, as he told authorities he had already spent the entire substantial sum.

He has since been sent to the police station to await further legal consequences.

ANN