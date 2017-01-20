Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Faithless financier makes poor investment

Faithless financier makes poor investment

One Phnom Penh micro-finance staffer dipped into company earnings on Sunday to fund his own investment plan a gambling addiction.

The employee allegedly appropriated a whopping $10,000 to subsidise his questionable enterprise before he was finally cornered and questioned this Wednesday.

Apparently, his new financial plan didn’t pan out, as he told authorities he had already spent the entire substantial sum.

He has since been sent to the police station to await further legal consequences.

ANN

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".