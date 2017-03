Fake news lands Kampong Speu man in very real prison

A bit of fake news landed a drug addict in police custody after he called in an imaginary crime in Kampong Speu’s Vaing Chas commune yesterday.

Police said the man called into ABC radio about an armed robbery at a guesthouse, but when police arrived on the scene nothing was amiss.

Cops called on the man, found him under the influence and sent him to court.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY