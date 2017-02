Fall-guy finds himself solo in police custody

One quarter of a criminal crew was taken in by police after a botched burglary attempt in the capital’s Tuol Kork district yesterday.

The crooks tried to stage a classic snatch-and-grab, but foolishly tried to seize a purse strapped across their target’s chest.

The strap stayed put while the momentum caused both motorbikes to tumble to the ground.

Three of the four thieves fled the scene on foot, but one ill-fated hooligan took the fall for them all.

NOKORWAT