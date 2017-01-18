Search form

Familial relationship goes down in flames

Things escalated quickly from argument to arson when two brothers-in-law got into a quarrel on Monday in Oddar Meanchey province’s Trapaing Prasat district.

Things heated up to the point that the older man hit the younger, with the younger literally turning up the heat by setting fire to the older man’s motorcycle.

It remains unknown what exactly sparked the violence, but the flames and the fight were quickly put out by police when they arrested the two and grilled them back at the station.

