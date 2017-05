Family comes through for one drunk driver

No harm, apparently, means no foul for a man who was driving drunk and collided with a road barrier on a bridge in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district yesterday.

Having veered into the fence while speeding, the lush escaped on foot and left his car at the scene. But when police arrived they found his family had come to retrieve the wreck.

After inspecting the area and finding no damage to public property, cops let them take the crumpled crate away.

cam post