Family fight final straw for disillusioned dad

A forlorn father finally faced the music and called the cops on his self-destructive son in Kandal on Sunday.

According to a police report, the pernicious progeny took his rage out on the family’s property, destroying a TV and a fan.

The disappointed dad said the chaotic conduct was standard for his son, who he had realised would never listen.

When police arrived to detain the delinquent, they found him wielding a machete, but the suspect went peacefully to the station.

KOH SANTEPHEAP