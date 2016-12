Family slings together, caught in sting together

A mother and her two sons turned drug trafficking into a family affair in Battambang province, before seeing their burgeoning methamphetamine empire crumble on Tuesday.

Police said they had been investigating the drug-dealing trio for over a month before finally taking the family to task.

During the raid, police found 11 bags of crystal meth, two swords and materials for manufacturing more of the highly demanded drug. All three have been sent court.

KOH SANTEPHEAP