Fearing addiction, man confesses to drug use

An electrician got a jolt of reality yesterday when he drove his motorbike to Choam Chao police station in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district requesting help for his drug use.

The 21-year-old was in tears when he told police he caved to peer pressure and took drugs on Monday night while out with friends.

In the morning, fearing addiction and parental wrath, he went to the cops in search of a rehab centre.

KOH SANTEPHEAP