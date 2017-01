Fences found with fake plates, papers in Takeo

A cop crackdown on a couple of criminal middlemen in Takeo province turned up a cache of contraband goods on Saturday.

Police apprehended a pair of vendors who admitted to buying stolen cargo from crooks and reselling them to prospective customers.

Among the laundry list of valuables uncovered was a Toyota Camry, 103 licence plates, countless vehicle and citizen IDs, and even 23 bullets.

The property owner of the den of thieves was also arrested.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY