Phnom Penh Post - Fender bender fuels full-fledged road rage

Fender bender fuels full-fledged road rage

Perhaps it was the New Year’s Eve traffic that triggered it, but a minor fender bender sent a driver over the edge in Phnom Penh on Saturday, provoking a road rage incident that sent three to the hospital.

A motorbike bumped into the suspect’s Toyota Corolla before trying to flee the scene. Enraged, the Toyota driver gave pursuit, slamming the bike from behind. When the three passengers were injured in the collision, it was the car owner’s turn to take flight, while they were taken for treatment.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

