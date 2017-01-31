Festive cop flouts law during a family feud

A passive Kampong Speu policeman wasn’t available for criminal complaints on Saturday night because he was too busy drinking with the intoxicated troublemakers.

Two families were engaged in a celebratory drinking session for Chinese New Year, when a clan quarrel erupted. In their drunkenness, one family threw rocks at the other, causing some minor injuries.

When the wounded parties appealed to the commune police chief, he told them to come back the next day and continued drinking with the culprits.

NOKORWAT