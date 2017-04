Festive drinks turn feral in Takeo pagoda

A dance turned dirty when two groups of drunken goons turned on each other on Wednesday in Takeo province.

The festivities took place in a local pagoda, but the celebrations were far from pious.

Instead of ringing in the New Year with traditional music and good clean fun, the party culminated in a 10-man, booze-fuelled brawl.

Police managed to round up the entire motley crew, but were unable to ascertain a motive for the melee.

NOKORWAT