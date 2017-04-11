Search form

Fireman’s wrath ignited by sidelong glance in Phnom Penh

One firefighter proved to have a fiery temper when he whacked a garment worker on the head for staring at him on Sunday in Stung Meanchey commune, in Phnom Penh.

The victim was riding his moto with a friend across a bridge when he looked at the fireman for, apparently, a bit too long.

The firefighter called his friends to chase down the gawker, and whacked him on the head, drawing blood.

After stopping for help at a petrol station, the victim called on police, who brought the fireman’s whole crew to the station for legal action.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

Contact author: Touch Sokha
