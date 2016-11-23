First big haul lands burglar behind bars

A bumbling burglar failed to move the Battambang police who arrested him on Monday when he pleadingly explained it was his first heist of any note.
Cops traced the crook to a nearby guesthouse after a homeowner reported a broken-down door and a heap of absent possessions.
The culprit was taken into custody while police confiscated three iPhones, $800 in cash and some other property.
While he didn’t deny his thieving ways, the perp claimed this was the first time he’d stolen on such a large scale.
Koh Santeheap
Comments