First big haul lands burglar behind bars

A bumbling burglar failed to move the Battambang police who arrested him on Monday when he pleadingly explained it was his first heist of any note.

Cops traced the crook to a nearby guesthouse after a homeowner reported a broken-down door and a heap of absent possessions.

The culprit was taken into custody while police confiscated three iPhones, $800 in cash and some other property.

While he didn’t deny his thieving ways, the perp claimed this was the first time he’d stolen on such a large scale.

Koh Santeheap