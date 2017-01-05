Search form

Fisherman hooked for repeat shocking crime

A pursat fisherman was hoping lightning wouldn’t strike twice yesterday when he decided to return to his illicit electrical fishing technique, despite a prior police reprimand.

Unbeknownst to the lawbreaker, undercover agents had been observing the zapper.

Authorities were alerted to the situation and arrived at the scene as the oblivious fisherman was casually utilising his illegal instruments.

The apprehended man will presumably be facing more than an admonishment this time around.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

