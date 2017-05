A fishing rod beats trimmer in odd duel

Two fighting men got creative with their weapons on Tuesday when they came at each other with a saw and a fishing pole in Dei Ith commune, Kandal province.

After drinking at his pal’s house led to an argument, one man left but returned later carrying a tree trimmer.

Before using it though, he was stopped by a fishing rod thrown at his chest, causing him injury.

Police came to intervene and arrested the angered angler, leaving his buddy to ice the bruises.

Koh Santepheap