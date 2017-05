Five left in a radio daze when scaffolding folds

Bringing music to the masses may be delayed in the capital’s Srah Chak commune after a system of scaffolding collapsed yesterday at the construction site of a radio station, leaving one worker seriously injured.

Police said five employees were on the second floor when the rig broke and they fell.

Fortunately, four received only minor injuries and were back to work after a doctor’s exam, while their unfortunate colleague was sent to hospital.

Koh Santepheap

Soth Koemsoeun