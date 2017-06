Flat tyre, lack of sleep does in this drunk driver

A drunk driver found out his collision was more than just a bad dream on Tuesday, despite trying his best to forget it by fleeing the scene in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district to take a nap.

After colliding with another car, then driving away, the man had to pull over because of a flat tyre. Instead of escaping on foot he decided to take a nap in his car.

Following to find him catching Z’s, the crash victim called police to wake him up and mediate the situation.

Kampuchea Thmey