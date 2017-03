A flat tyre stops drunk man from fleeing scene

A drunk driver paid for his misdeeds in more ways than one when he was not only roughed up, but also forced to pay $200 in compensation after running into a fellow motorist in Phnom Penh’s Daun Penh district on Sunday.

Speeding, the inebriate ploughed into a motorbike and tried to flee but was stopped by a flat tyre.

When an argument started over compensation, a mob formed and gave the drunk a few whacks before the police arrived and forced him to cough up the cash.

KOH SANTEPHEAP