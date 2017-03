Fleeced father finks on own feckless son

A dope fiend instigated an intra-family feud in the capital’s Sen Sok district after stealing his father’s motorbike on Wednesday.

The fed-up father filed a complaint against his own progeny, predicting he would sell the bike and use the proceeds to fund his destructive drug habit.

Police were happy to oblige, seizing the disobedient son and recovering the missing moto, while the father requested that his son take a mandatory retreat to rehab.

Nokorwat