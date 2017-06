Football hooligans turn on each other

Despite their side beating Afghanistan on the pitch, six football fans were more focused on giving each other a beating at the capital’s Olypmic Stadium on Tuesday.

Military Police say they don’t know what caused the youth to start brawling in the stands at the Asian Cup qualifier, but like their team, the boys advanced to the next round – of legal repercussions – at the district station.

Kampuchea Thmey