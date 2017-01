Forgetful fool fails his father with moto loss

One man’s junk is apparently indeed another man’s treasure. A man in Battambang borrowed his 61-year-old father’s motorbike and drove it to the market.

Thinking no thief in his right mind would steal a bike so old, the man left the keys in the ignition.

A bold burglar took advantage of the unlikely scenario and made off with the dingy ride.

Police apprehended the suspect joyriding some distance from the market, and brought him to the district office.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY