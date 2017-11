Forgetful man learns nil from near loss of bike

A 38-year-old moto thief who was arrested on Monday had the wherewithal to try to rob a bike with the keys in the ignition outside a restaurant in Kandal’s Ang Snuol district – but was not sly enough to pull it off.

The owner of the bike, who confessed his forgetfulness, perhaps should consider buying dinner for the nearby security guards who noticed the attempted theft, detained the suspect, and handed him over to the police.

